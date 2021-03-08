our america

Why the 'shecession' will last long after COVID-19 pandemic ends

While some women are breaking the glass ceiling, others have been forced to take a step back as the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a so-called "shecession."

In January 2020, women outnumbered men in the United States workforce. In December 2020, women accounted for nearly 90% of the jobs lost. Black women and Latinas have been hit especially hard by unemployment.

But the job problem goes even deeper. In order to be counted as unemployed, you have to be actively looking for work -- but more than 2 million women have left the labor force during the pandemic, and they're not looking for work because they are staying home to care for children or other family members.

The impact of the "shecession" could last for years. Despite that, women and moms are doing their best to figure it out and make it work every day.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the powerful, emotional stories of women across America determined to build a better world. Challenging the status quo, shifting the balance of power, and using their ingenuity to help transform their communities.



"Our America: Women Forward" is a five-part, multi-platform docu-series culminating into a one-hour documentary that celebrates women and follows their historical journey of challenges and barriers faced to breaking barriers and shattering glass ceilings to build a better country, world, and future for the next generation.

The docu-series will air as a five-part special each day, March 8-13, across all eight owned stations within the newscasts of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno, and streamed on all OTV's 32 connected TV apps, beginning March 2021. The docu-series culminates to an hour-long special that airs the weekend of March 13, 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeour americainternational women's daymoneywomen's history monthcoronavirusfamilyunemploymentwomen
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What's behind the wage gap between women and men
Field is far from level for women in sports
Our America: Women Forward (Full Trailer)
OUR AMERICA
Fearless Girl breaks glass ceiling for International Women's Day
COVID pandemic taking women out of the workforce
Women-owned businesses in NYC showing perseverance amid pandemic
Our America: Women Forward (Full Trailer)
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AG announces who will lead Cuomo harassment investigation
Video shows suspect shooting at officers in stairwell at NYC apartment
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Ohio man recovering after being vaccinated twice in one day
Roger Stone bodyguard among 2 more arrested in Capitol riot: Officials
Fearless Girl breaks glass ceiling for International Women's Day
LI woman is 1st on East Coast in novel clinical cancer study
Show More
COVID pandemic taking women out of the workforce
New York to open 10 new mass vaccination sites in coming weeks
3rd stimulus check updates: What's next for COVID relief bill
Biden signs exec orders about gender equity on Int'l Women's Day
'Naked Cowboy' arrested in Florida during 'Bike Week'
More TOP STORIES News