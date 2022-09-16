Tropical Storm Fiona bringing heavy rains to Puerto Rico

Video from the Hurricane Hunters that aired on Eyewitness News showed the inside of the intensifying storm.

Lee Goldberg tracks Fiona's position and runs down possible scenarios for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

MIAMI (WABC) -- Tropical Storm Fiona was forecast to move across the Caribbean's easternmost islands Friday night before slowing to a spot just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday and Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Friday's forecast increased the estimated rainfall totals for the affected islands, to as much as a foot (30 centimeters) in places across eastern and southern Puerto Rico and 16 inches (41 centimeters) in the eastern Dominican Republic.

That much rain may cause flash floods and mudslides in higher terrain, with coastal flooding and life-threatening surf possible as Fiona's winds blow ashore, the center said.

Video from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft that aired Friday morning on Eyewitness News showed the inside of the intensifying storm.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season's sixth named storm was sustaining top winds of about 50 mph (85 kph) when a Hurricane Hunter plane measured its progress Friday morning, the center said.

Advisories, Watches and Warnings from the National Weather Service

Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.

At 8 a.m. EDT on Friday, Fiona was moving at 15 mph (24 kph), about 175 miles (285 kilometers) east of Guadeloupe.

Tropical storm warnings were in effect for the Leeward Islands, and a tropical storm watch was issued for Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Dominica.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

