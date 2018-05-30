As if the New York Mets didn't have enough injuries and other problems to deal with, yet another sprouted up on Wednesday afternoon when a fire broke out at their ballpark.The fire began just after 3:30 p.m. inside a display case in the Jackie Robinson Rotunda at Citi Field.The sprinkler system then activated and began to extinguish the fire.Firefighters responded soon after and managed to get the fire under control within 15 minutes.No injuries were reported and it's unclear exactly how the fire started.The Mets released a statement on the fire late Wednesday afternoon.The team is currently on the road and scheduled to play in Atlanta on Wednesday night.----------