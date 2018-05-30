Fire breaks out in display case inside entrance of Citi Field

Diana Williams reports on the fire that broke out inside the Citi Field rotunda. (@DanielMosherNY)

CORONA, Queens (WABC) --
As if the New York Mets didn't have enough injuries and other problems to deal with, yet another sprouted up on Wednesday afternoon when a fire broke out at their ballpark.

The fire began just after 3:30 p.m. inside a display case in the Jackie Robinson Rotunda at Citi Field.


The sprinkler system then activated and began to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters responded soon after and managed to get the fire under control within 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported and it's unclear exactly how the fire started.

The Mets released a statement on the fire late Wednesday afternoon.

The fire in the Jackie Robinson Rotunda this afternoon was in a contained area and extinguished by the fire suppression system prior to the arrival of the fire department. There was minimal damage which was non-structural and only the immediate affected area was evacuated. Nobody was in the Rotunda at the time and no one was hurt."

The team is currently on the road and scheduled to play in Atlanta on Wednesday night.

