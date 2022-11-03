Bronx firefighters fought flames in early-morning fire, multiple injured

Just after 1:30 a.m., firefighters in the Bronx tended to a building fire and multiple fire officials were injured.

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Several firefighters in the Bronx were hurt after flames broke out in a building in the West Fams section.

The fire started at around 1:30 a.m. on Rosedale Avenue and crews had to deal with both heavy flames, and cluttered conditions.

One firefighter got separated in the home during the incident, but was found. Several fire officials were treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

