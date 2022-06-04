1 firefighter hurt battling vacant building fire in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

1 firefighter hurt battling building fire in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One firefighter was injured as crews battle a fire that broke out at a vacant building in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Authorities said the fire started around 5:30 a.m. inside a three-story vacant building at 1794 Broadway in Bushwick.

The fire was elevated to a second alarm shortly after.

MORE NEWS: Mayor sends stern letter to NYC employees: 'Report to work in person'
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Eric Adams' office sent a stern letter to New York City's employees reminding them they must return to work in person.



Citizen App video captured smoke coming from the building.

One firefighter was treated on the scene but refused to go to the hospital.


Operations on the fire remain ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
building firefdnyfirefirefightersfirefighter injured
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police officer shot in West New York, NJ PBA says
Man stabs doctor, 2 nurses at Southern California hospital
Bronx rape suspect allegedly tried to murder man last week
Rangers beat Lightning in Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals
'Noche Borinquena' celebrates Puerto Rican culture in the Bronx
East Harlem gun violence rally looks to set tone for a peaceful summer
Hochul expected to sign gun reform bills as NYC announces 'gun czar'
Show More
Man fatally shot on quiet Uniondale street, stunning neighbors
Fire Island strives to balance shoreline fragility with tourist influx
Teen suspects indicted for murder of 11-year-old Bronx girl
Shark patrol launched in Long Island town following recent sighting
McCormick concedes to Dr. Oz in Pa. GOP Senate primary
More TOP STORIES News