1 firefighter hurt battling vacant building fire in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One firefighter was injured as crews battle a fire that broke out at a vacant building in Brooklyn on Saturday.Authorities said the fire started around 5:30 a.m. inside a three-story vacant building at 1794 Broadway in Bushwick.The fire was elevated to a second alarm shortly after.Citizen App video captured smoke coming from the building.One firefighter was treated on the scene but refused to go to the hospital.Operations on the fire remain ongoing.