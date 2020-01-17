Fire damages apartment building in Forest Hills, Queens

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- Firefighters battled flames at an apartment building in Forest Hills, Queens.

The blaze broke out on the top floor of a 6-story building on 67th Road just before 5:45 a.m. Friday.

Eyewitness News is told five apartments were damaged.

There were no reports of any injuries.

