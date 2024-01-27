1 firefighter hurt when fire tears through 7 stores in Valley Stream

Marcus Solis reports from the scene of the fire in Valley Stream.

Marcus Solis reports from the scene of the fire in Valley Stream.

Marcus Solis reports from the scene of the fire in Valley Stream.

Marcus Solis reports from the scene of the fire in Valley Stream.

VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) -- A least one firefighter was injured when a row of stores caught fire in Valley Stream.

At least seven stores caught fire early Saturday around 5:35 a.m.

Firefighters responded to the heavy flames on Rockaway Avenue.

Valley Stream Fire Department elevated the effort to a fifth alarm.

"It started in a deli and we quickly came here and responded and we found it was up in the cockloft which is a common area between the ceiling and the roof. Once the fire gets in there it's very hard to contain and hard to extinguish because it can get through the entire building, which is exactly what wound up happening," said Chief Patrick Scanlon, Valley Stream Fire Department. "We wound up stretching approximately five hose lines into the building to extinguish the fire. We had heavy tin ceilings we had to pull down."

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital with smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ | Community mourns dancer who died after eating mislabeled cookies from Stew Leonard's

Raegan Medgie has the story.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.