Firefighters hurt battling house fire in Paterson, NJ; hazmat crews on scene

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Four firefighters were hospitalized after battling a fire in the basement of a home in Paterson, New Jersey.The fire broke out at a home on Illinois Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.The fire was under control as of 4:30 a.m. but HAZMAT crews remained at the scene after unknown materials were discovered at the site.The extent of the firefighters' injuries was not immediately clear.Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7ny for more information as it becomes available.----------