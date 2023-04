A four-alarm fire is burning through a building in Floral Park.

Crews combat heavy smoke, flames at commercial building fire in Floral Park, Long Island

FLORAL PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- Crews are battling a large fire at a commercial building in Floral Park, Long Island.

The fire broke out around noon in a building near the Jerico Turnpike.

Citizen app video shows large amounts of smoke coming from the building.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

