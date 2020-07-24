House fire in Woodside, Queens leaves 4 hurt, 2 critically

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Four people were injured, two critically, in a house fire in the Woodside section of Queens.

The four were pulled from the house on 35th Avenue when fire broke out at 12:45 a.m. Friday.



Two unidentified residents were taken to the burn unit at New York Presbyterian Hospital / Cornell Medical Center in critical condition.

Two others - a 25 year old and a 10 year old - are stable at Elmhurst General Hospital.

Four firefighters also sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityqueenswoodsidefdnyhouse fire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manager attacked with hammer outside Chelsea grocery store
COVID NY: Rise in coronavirus cases among young adults
AccuWeather: Clouds and sun Friday with chance of storms
Elderly woman attacked, set on fire in NYC: NYPD
Father, daughter beaten with beer bottles in NYC bodega attack
Mike Francesa announces retirement; last show Friday
'It was just like this black cloud:' Bees swarm beachgoers in New Jersey
Show More
Jeffrey Epstein's former NYC mansion for sale for $88 million
DHS lifts ban on Trusted Traveler program after 'false statements'
Anti-gun violence march held as arrest made in deadly shooting
NJ COVID cluster linked to house party, patients not cooperating
Dead giveaway: Man's fake death plot undone by typo
More TOP STORIES News