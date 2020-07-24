Lightning strike sparks large house fire in Gloucester County

SICKLERVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A lightning strike was the cause of a large house fire in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

It happened Wednesday night in Sicklerville.

Police and fire crews arrived to find fire and heavy smoke coming from the attic and roof.

Two parents and four children had to be evacuated.

No one was hurt.

The six people forced out of the home can't return until repairs are made.

