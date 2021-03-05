80-year-old woman killed after fire sweeps through her East Village apartment

Video from the Citizen app showed firefighters responding to the blaze early Friday morning on East 5th Street.
The victim was found unconscious and badly burned inside a 7th floor apartment filled with clutter.
Firefighters say the fire is not suspicious.
They are working to determine if an electrical condition related to an air conditioner may have sparked the blaze.
