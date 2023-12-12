John Del Giorno reports in NewsCopter 7 over the scene of a fire that tore through a rectory in Yonkers.

Firefighters battle flames at rectory of former church in Yonkers

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire burned through the rectory of a former church n Yonkers Tuesday morning.

Officials say flames broke out at around 3 a.m. in the building on Buckingham Road.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as smoke billowed from the structure.

Firefighters kept the fire from extending to the St. George Orthodox Church nearby. About 70 to 80 firefighters fought the blaze from the outside.

Authorities say the building recently housed a day care that was connected to the church's former occupant, the Bryn Mawr Park Presbyterian Church.

The church is currently under renovation and officials believe the construction may have sparked the flames.

No injuries were reported.

