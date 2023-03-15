Firefighter rescues woman hanging out window as home burns in Central Islip

CENTRAL ISLIP, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A firefighter rescued a woman who was hanging out the window of her Central Islip home as it burned Tuesday night.

The victim was spotted trapped on the second floor of the Oakland Avenue house just after 9:15 p.m.

One man and another person had escaped the flames, but the woman was unable to get out.

Police first tried to rescue her with a homeowner's ladder, but an arriving fire engine then deployed its ladder and two firefighters and the captain saved the woman.

The woman who was saved and two other adults were taken to the hospital for treatments of minor injuries.

Two Suffolk police officers were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The fire, which destroyed the home, was put out in about an hour.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

