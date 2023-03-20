Fire officials battle flames in three-story Jersey City building

Officials say flames broke out just before 6 a.m. near Roosevelt Avenue and West Side Avenue. Newscopter 7 was above the scene.

JERSEY CITY (WABC) -- Fire officials are working to put out flames in a building in Jersey City.

Officials say flames broke out just before 6 a.m. near Roosevelt Avenue and West Side Avenue.

Firefighters are working on the roof of the three-story building, which is a commercial space on the first floor with apartment units above it.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported.

West Side Avenue is shut down between Communipaw Avenue and Lexington Avenue.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

