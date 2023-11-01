Massive fire rips through home in Roosevelt, Nassau County

Officials say flames broke out at around 4 a.m. Wednesday at the home on Catlin Avenue.

ROOSEVELT, Nassau County (WABC) -- Fire officials battled a massive house fire in Roosevelt Wednesday morning.

Authorities say flames broke out at around 4 a.m. in the basement of the home on Catlin Avenue.

Video shows fire officials battling the large flames that tore through the house.

No injuries have been reported. Authorities say all four people, including a grandmother, who live in the home were able to get out.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Two pets were rescued from the fire, but another two are unaccounted for, authorities said.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

