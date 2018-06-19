Fire sweeps through Bellerose home, killing elderly woman

A fire in Queens killed an 82-year-old woman.

BELLEROSE, Queens (WABC) --
A fast moving fire inside a Queens home on Monday night claimed the life of an elderly woman.

Investigators say 82-year-old Audrey Hebling was killed after the fire broke out at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the first floor of her two-story home on 252nd Street in the Bellerose section.

Firefighters had to deal with extreme conditions while fighting the blaze, including the hot weather and hoarding conditions inside the home.

Two firefighters suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, while six firefighters suffered only minor injuries.

The cause of the fire was found to be accidental and from an electrical extension cord. There was also no smoke alarm.

