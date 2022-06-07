5 hurt, fire truck hits building in 3-vehicle crash in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11929628" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 104-year-old Bertha Komor from Connecticut, checked off a wish on her bucket list when she got the chance to pet a penguin.

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Five people were hurt in a crash involving a fire truck, a dump truck and a car in New Jersey late Tuesday morning.It happened just before noon on Main Street in East Orange, with the fire truck careening into a building after the initial collision.Three firefighters on board the truck and the drivers of the two other vehicles -- a man and a woman -- were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.There is no word on their condition or what led to the crash.The extent of the damage to the building is also unclear.The investigation is active and ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.----------