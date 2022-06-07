5 hurt, fire truck hits building in 3-vehicle crash in New Jersey

It happened just before noon on Main Street in East Orange, with the fire truck careening into a building after the initial collision.
Three firefighters on board the truck and the drivers of the two other vehicles -- a man and a woman -- were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
There is no word on their condition or what led to the crash.
The extent of the damage to the building is also unclear.
The investigation is active and ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.
