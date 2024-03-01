  • Watch Now
Fire truck crashes into furniture store in Rockville Centre while responding to call

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, March 1, 2024 6:31PM
Fire truck crashes into furniture store in Rockville Centre
A fire truck crashed into a store in Rockville Centre, police say.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, Long Island (WABC) -- A fire truck crashed into a furniture store in Rockville Centre while responding to a call, police say.

The incident occurred at Master of Furniture on South Long Beach Road and Rutland Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

Four people were aided. No injuries were reported, according to police.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as it develops.

