Fire truck crashes into furniture store in Rockville Centre while responding to call

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, Long Island (WABC) -- A fire truck crashed into a furniture store in Rockville Centre while responding to a call, police say.
The incident occurred at Master of Furniture on South Long Beach Road and Rutland Avenue around 11:30 a.m.
Four people were aided. No injuries were reported, according to police.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as it develops.
