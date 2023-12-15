Firefighters battle 4-alarm fire inside 3-story building in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a four-alarm blaze inside a three-story building in Brooklyn.

Officials say flames broke out at around 4 a.m. on Kingsland Avenue. Video shows a fireball consuming the building and getting close to the homes next door.

One neighbor says she heard people yelling, "Get out," and when she looked outside her window, she saw the massive fire.

"I've never seen a fire like this. It's devastating." one neighbor said.

No injuries have been reported and there is no word on how the fire started.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.