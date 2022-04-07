localish

This South Jersey firehouse has an all-women crew!

By Beccah Hendrickson
EMBED <>More Videos

This South Jersey firehouse has an all-women crew!

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- For the first time ever, a South Jersey firehouse had an all-female crew on call, and just in time for Women's History Month.

Union Fire Company, which is part of Deptford Fire Department in Deptford Township, New Jersey, has always made an effort to recruit female members.


Currently about 25% of its total crew are women.

When station leadership realized it had the staffing to put an all-female crew on call, it decided to do just that.


The women say they hope to inspire more girls to become firefighters. That's the case for one of the volunteer firefighters, Megan Thelen.

Everyone in her family is a firefighter, including her mom!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
more in commonwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Glam Lab: Roll out the red carpet for Hollywood waves
This South Jersey firehouse has an all-women crew!
Athena's: A Taste of Old World Greece!
This NJ community food pantry feeds hundreds in the community
TOP STORIES
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to US Supreme Court
AccuWeather Alert: Rain returns
Flight canceled? Best tips to get re-booked or refunded
Cases climb in Manhattan as some fight NY, NYC mandates
Connecticut Gov. Lamont tests positive for COVID
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID: spokesman
NY AG files motion for $10,000 a day fine against Trump
Show More
No deal yet on New York budget, 6 days after deadline
Ukraine seeks arms from NATO as fight looms on eastern front
UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body
Deals and discounts for National Burrito Day
Woman wins $10M after pushing wrong button on lottery machine
More TOP STORIES News