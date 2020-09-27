Firefighter injured as blaze breaks out on 4th floor of Brooklyn day care

The fire was reported on the fourth-floor hallway of a building on Farragut Road in Brooklyn around 5:45 a.m.
Twelve FDNY units responded to Yeled V'Yalda Early Childhood Center and the fire was under control just before 6:40 a.m.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to Brookdale.
Video from the scene showed firefighters breaking down windows to fight the fire.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
