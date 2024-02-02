32-year-old Plainfield firefighter dies from injuries suffered battling fire in New Jersey

The tragedy marks the first time a Plainfield firefighter has ever died in the line of duty, said Mayor Adrian O. Mapp.

PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A viewing will be held Friday night for a firefighter who died battling a fire in Plainfield, New Jersey last week.

The viewing for 32-year-old Marques Hudson will take place at Plainfield High School from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

A second viewing will be held Saturday morning at the school from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and will be followed by his funeral. A private interment will take place at Lake Nelson Memorial Park Association.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has ordered that flags in the state fly at half-staff Friday.

One week ago, Firefighter Hudson responded to a fire in a two-family home on Emerson Avenue.

Plainfield Officials say four firefighters then went into the home after responding to a mayday call. Within minutes they got Hudson out.

City Councilman Robert K. Graham said Hudson joined the fire department in December 2021 and "exemplified the utmost courage of a dedicated first responder."

Hudson, a father of three, is being remembered for dedicating his life to the service and safety of his community.

"His valor and selflessness were the hallmarks of his character, epitomized in his final act of bravery," city officials said in a statement. "He was not merely a firefighter - he embodied the very essence of heroism, putting the lives of others before his own, a testament to his unwavering commitment and courage. The loss of such a remarkable individual is not only a professional tragedy but also a deeply personal one, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all who knew him."

For those wishing to offer support or donations to the family, please visit the New Jersey Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association's dedicated page for Firefighter Hudson at www.njfmba.org/hudsonfund. Additionally, support items are available at https://theyardfoundation.shop/products/new-jersey-%F0%9F%92%9B.

