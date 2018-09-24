Firefighters battling 3-alarm fire at house in Brooklyn

The FDNY is on the scene of a three-alarm fire in Brooklyn.The fire broke out at about 5:30 p.m. at a two-story house on Aster Court in Gerritsen Beach.It quickly spread to a neighboring structure. The fire reportedly started on the second floor.At least one person was injured. The cause of the fire is not yet known.33 units and 138 firefighters responded to the scene, along with EMS personnel.----------