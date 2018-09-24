Firefighters battling 3-alarm fire at house in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters battled a 3-alarm house fire in Gerritsen Beach.

Eyewitness News
GERRITSEN BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The FDNY is on the scene of a three-alarm fire in Brooklyn.

The fire broke out at about 5:30 p.m. at a two-story house on Aster Court in Gerritsen Beach.

It quickly spread to a neighboring structure. The fire reportedly started on the second floor.

At least one person was injured. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

33 units and 138 firefighters responded to the scene, along with EMS personnel.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firehouse fireGerritsen BeachBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Driver finds baby crawling across busy New Jersey road
Boy selling candy dies after falling between subway cars
Woman in videotaped beach arrest indicted on several counts
6-year-old boy with autism missing after trip with father
Trump wants green cards limited for immigrants on benefits
Pit bull hit by car may have saved child
Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein not fired, will meet with Trump
VIDEO: Ballpark worker arrested after footage shows spitting on pizza
Show More
Uno, beagle who wowed Westminster, dies at 13
Alpaca mom chases down cougar to save her baby
Police search for suspect in brutal hate-driven attack
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Mold displaces more than 200 college students from dorm
More News