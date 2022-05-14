3 firefighters among 15 injured in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn fire

EMBED <>More Videos

3 firefighters among 15 injured in Brooklyn fire

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three firefighters were among 15 people who were injured in a fire in Brooklyn early Saturday.

Citizen app video shows where the smoke and flames broke out just before 4 a.m. on the first floor of a 7-story building on Homecrest Avenue in the Sheepshead Bay section.

More than 100 firefighters were brought to the scene and were able to bring it under control just after 5 a.m.

Twelve residents and three firefighters were injured, all considered to be minor.

The firefighters were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sheepshead baybrooklynnew york cityfirefirefighter injured
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Thousands expected at abortion-rights rallies across NYC
Man shot, killed by police after firing at NYPD officers
1-year-old girl shot in the Bronx leaves hospital
People in 'high-risk' NY counties recommended to wear masks indoors
'There's somebody after me:' Shannan Gilbert 911 calls released
Man reunited with doctor, officers who saved his life at airport
DoorDash customer gets more than Italian ice after hit and run
Show More
Woman mauled by bear while checking her mail
Which NYC neighborhoods have the highest COVID rates?
Fred Ward, 'The Right Stuff' and 'Short Cuts' actor, dies at 79
Couple longing for grandchild sues son, his wife
AANHPI Heritage Month: Jugo CEO launches new virtual meeting space
More TOP STORIES News