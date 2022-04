EMBED >More News Videos The White House hopes to stir up some "egg-citement" when the Easter Egg Roll returns on Monday after a two-year, coronavirus-induced hiatus

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Video footage shows firefighters giving oxygen to a dog rescued from an apartment fire in the Bronx.The dog was reunited with its owners shortly after being given oxygen.The fire broke out just after midnight on the second floor of the building on Webster Avenue in Tremont.Officials report no one was hurt.----------