The vehicles are burning on the second and third floors of the parking garage in Marine Park.
16 firefighters and two civilians are being treated for smoke inhalation and firefighters are backing out of the garage. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Kings Plaza is currently closed due to the fire and smoke conditions in and around mall.
Brooklyn. big fire at the Kings Plaza shopping mall @FDNYAlerts @FDNY pic.twitter.com/MCUtnjyBEG— Motty Brauner (@motty58) September 17, 2018
People are asked to avoid the area during the FDNY response.
WATCH raw video from the fire scene
This is a breaking news story. Check back at abc7ny.com for updates.
