Firefighters suffering smoke inhalation at Kings Plaza Shopping Center garage fire

Firefighters are battling a sixth alarm fire after several cars went up in flames inside the Kings Plaza Shopping Center parking garage in Brooklyn.

The vehicles are burning on the second and third floors of the parking garage in Marine Park.
16 firefighters and two civilians are being treated for smoke inhalation and firefighters are backing out of the garage. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Kings Plaza is currently closed due to the fire and smoke conditions in and around mall.



People are asked to avoid the area during the FDNY response.

This is a breaking news story. Check back at abc7ny.com for updates.

