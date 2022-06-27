Truck carrying fireworks catches fire on I-287 in Bridgewater

The truck caught fire at around 10:45 p.m., and drivers were stuck behind the accident for hours.
WATCH: Raw video from scene of fireworks truck fire
Cell phone video recorded from traffic backup showed the fireworks shooting out of the top of the truck.
NewsCopter 7 was over what was left of the truck at around 6:15 a.m. Monday.
Two lanes of the interstate were closed at Mile Marker 15.4 for the cleanup.
There was no immediate word what led to the incident.
