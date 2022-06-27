Traffic

Truck carrying fireworks catches fire on I-287 in Bridgewater

Fiery crash involving fireworks truck lights up the sky

BRIDGEWATER, New Jersey (WABC) -- A truck carrying thousands of pounds of fireworks went up in flames on Interstate 287 in Bridgewater Sunday night, putting on a fireworks show for drivers stuck in traffic.

The truck caught fire at around 10:45 p.m., and drivers were stuck behind the accident for hours.

WATCH: Raw video from scene of fireworks truck fire
Cell phone video shows fireworks exploding out of the top of a truck that crashed on I-287 in Somerset County.



Cell phone video recorded from traffic backup showed the fireworks shooting out of the top of the truck.

NewsCopter 7 was over what was left of the truck at around 6:15 a.m. Monday.



Two lanes of the interstate were closed at Mile Marker 15.4 for the cleanup.

There was no immediate word what led to the incident.

EMBED More News Videos

