Truck carrying fireworks catches fire on I-287 in Bridgewater

EMBED >More News Videos Cell phone video shows fireworks exploding out of the top of a truck that crashed on I-287 in Somerset County.

EMBED >More News Videos A devastated family is speaking out after a grandmother was killed and her 8-year-old grandson was injured during a Brooklyn hit and run rampage. Sonia Rincon has more.

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

BRIDGEWATER, New Jersey (WABC) -- A truck carrying thousands of pounds of fireworks went up in flames on Interstate 287 in Bridgewater Sunday night, putting on a fireworks show for drivers stuck in traffic.The truck caught fire at around 10:45 p.m., and drivers were stuck behind the accident for hours.Cell phone video recorded from traffic backup showed the fireworks shooting out of the top of the truck.NewsCopter 7 was over what was left of the truck at around 6:15 a.m. Monday.Two lanes of the interstate were closed at Mile Marker 15.4 for the cleanup.There was no immediate word what led to the incident.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.