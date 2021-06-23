Man arrested in NYC fireworks explosion 1 day after abc7NY exclusive

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Exlusive: Video shows huge fireworks explosion in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Just one day after an Eyewitness News exclusive of a massive fireworks explosion in Upper Manhattan as part of our Crime Stoppers series, the NYPD has a person in custody.

The suspect, 32-year-old Tomas Tavares, is accused of mixing M80s and flour to create the huge blast on Sherman Avenue in Inwood last Friday.

"He was very remorseful," NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. "He was just setting off fireworks."

HAPPY NEWS | Golden Retriever Chunk, missing for 2 weeks, rescued from Barnegat Bay
EMBED More News Videos

Crystal Cranmore has more on the beloved dog's rescue and the happy reunion with his owners.


Tavares reportedly admitted to creating the explosive combination.

"The flour creates smoke in the explosion," Essig said.

Tavares is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of an explosive substance, and reckless endangerment.

He has six prior arrests and is said to be a reputed Trinitarios gang member.

Detectives are trying to determine where Tavares got the fireworks and if he has any more.

"A 911 caller described it as a bomb going off, and if you look at the video it's quite disturbing," Essig said. "It's unacceptable in New York City. "It's shocking. It's shocking that that could go on."

Illegal fireworks are nothing new in New York City.

Last June, a 3-year-old boy was hit by a firework fired from the street that went in through an open sixth-floor window.

He suffered burns and a cut to his head that needed stitches.

"We've seen it in the last couple of weeks, where the fireworks are ramping up, and it's a quality of life issue," Essig said. "We've seen people lose fingers, get seriously injured, but in this particular incident, you have someone riding by on a bike. You have a school across the street."

ALSO READ | Incredible journey: New Yorkers help find missing dog that ran across Manhattan into Queens
EMBED More News Videos

Indie the missing dog was found far from her Upper West Side home in a warehouse in Queens living with stray cats.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattaninwoodexplosionnypdcrimestoppersfireworks
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Adams takes lead in NYC mayoral primary, Wiley and Garcia hold on
2021 New York Primary Results
Who's left and what's next in the race for NYC mayor
Massive 883-pound great white shark tracked off NJ
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, but watch for rip currents at the beach
To-go cocktails coming to an end as NY lifts pandemic state of emergency
COVID Updates: 'Likely association' between vaccine, heart inflammation
Show More
NYPD adds crisis response training, hosts block party where kids nearly shot
LGBTQ activists pour out Anheuser-Busch beers outside Stonewall
NY family calls for tolerance after Pride flag vandalized in yard
California school coach fired after tortillas thrown at team
NJ crossing guard retires after more than 40 years on the job
More TOP STORIES News