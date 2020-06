EMBED >More News Videos A 3-year-old boy who was injured when an illegal firework launched into the window of a Bronx apartment got a special visit as he recovers

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Authorities continue to crack down on the illegal setting off of fireworks in neighborhoods across New York City.The FDNY announced the arrests of two men for possession of approximately $4,000 worth of illegal fireworks.The men were arrested in Manhattan by fire marshals conducting surveillance operations.----------