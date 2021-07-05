Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Delta variant makes up more than a quarter of new cases

A new ABC News-Washington Post poll finds that among those unvaccinated, 74% say they're unlikely to get a shot.
President Biden called Americans to action and asked them to get the vaccine.
"My fellow Americans, it's the most patriotic thing you can do, so please, if you haven't gotten vaccinated, do it, do it now," he said.
The call to action is all the more urgent with the highly contagious Delta variant now identified in all 50 states and accounting for more than 26% of new COVID cases nationwide.
"We are seeing increases in cases in those areas in the country where there are lower vaccination rates," said Jeffrey Zients, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Cruise ship returns to Florida
The first cruise to set sail in the U.S. in 15 months has returned after a 7-day trip. The Celebrity Edge docked in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale Saturday. Passengers had traveled to Mexico and the Bahamas. The ship sailed at less than 40% capacity to allow for social distancing. 13 unvaccinated children on board were tested for COVID-19 before arrival, and all tested negative. The cruise-line says the rest of the passengers and crew were fully vaccinated.
FDA okays batch of vaccines from troubled plant
The FDA has authorized the controversial Baltimore Johnson and Johnson plant to ship more of their vaccines. Earlier this year, regulators stopped the site from producing the vaccines over quality concerns. However, the FDA just approved a batch of a few million vaccines to be shipped. They're still keeping an eye on the facility and haven't given the full go-ahead. More than 60 million doses have been rejected at the site.
US falling behind on world vaccine donation pledge
The Biden Administration is falling behind on its commitment to distribute COVID vaccines worldwide. The president announced a plan on June 4 to donate 80 million doses by July 1, but so far, the U.S. has only shipped 24 million. The plan was to help 50 countries, but 40 of them have yet to see a single dose. The White House says it's upping shipments right now.
Staten Island communities among highest COVID positivity rates in NYC
New York City may be starting to celebrate the end of the pandemic, but some communities on Staten Island are proving it's not over yet. There are 145 zip codes in New York City, and the one with the highest rate of COVID positivity is 10308 on Staten Island, a stretch of strip malls and single-family homes in the Great Kills section, where the positivity rate is above 5%. So why is COVID surging here? Well, that's COVID.
"It's an opportunist," New York City Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi said. "It goes to places where it has a chance to spread."
Robin Roberts to host City Hall ceremony capping 'Hometown Heroes' ticker tape parade
The City Hall ceremony capping next Wednesday's Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade in New York City will be hosted by Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday. The parade will step off at 11 a.m. at Battery Park, then march north up the Canyon of Heroes. It will end at City Hall, where there will be a 2 p.m. ceremony. Nurse Sandra Lindsey, the first person in the U.S. to receive the coronavirus vaccine, will be honored.
"It's going to be a very, very special moment for the city," de Blasio said.
'Happily Ever After' fireworks return to Disney World
Disney World guests watched fireworks dazzle and explode around Cinderella Castle in person for the first time since the theme park shut down in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just in time for Independence Day celebrations, Magic Kingdom's "Happily Ever After" and EPCOT's "EPCOT Forever" spectaculars returned to Disney World Thursday night. The fireworks shows had been put on hold in order to discourage people from gathering together after the parks reopened following COVID-related closures last year.
St. John the Divine Cathedral to resume in-person services
Beginning July 6, the St. John the Divine Cathedral in New York City will celebrate an in-person weekday Eucharist, Monday to Friday, at 12:15 p.m. Masking and physical distancing will be observed. Holy Communion will be received only under the form of bread. Attendees will gather in the Chapel of Saint James, and attendance will be limited according to public health guidelines. Funerals will also be allowed with a limited capacity. The church plans to resume in-person Sunday worship on September 12.
1st Central Park Homecoming Concert headliners announced
New York City's Central Park Homecoming Concert will include legendary performers Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson and Bruce Springsteen, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday. The show is tentatively set for August 21st.
NYC vaccination rates by zip code
There are about a dozen communities in the New York City area where three out of four people have not been vaccinated yet. 7 On Your Side Investigates created a map where the darkest colored zip codes have the most vaccinated New Yorkers and the lightest, the least.
