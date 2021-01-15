Society

First Responder Friday: Cranford Police Officers Thomas Bell, James Knight

By Eyewitness News
CRANFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we honor Cranford Police Department Officers Thomas Bell and James Knight.

The two were in the right place at the right time to help deliver a baby boy.

Patrolmen Bell and Knight found the woman in labor and the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby's neck.

Officer Bell removed it as Officer Knight comforted the new parents.

Everyone was relieved to hear the newborn's cries before the child was taken for care with the Cranford First Aid Squad.

This week the officers met Lucas and his grateful parents Gina and Noberto Chaves of Cranford. Thank you to all of our First Responders!

---

Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!

Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.



----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycranfordbirthbabypolice officerfirst responder friday
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 injured after MTA bus veers off road, dangles from overpass
Some hospitals running low on vaccine in NYC, as new clinics set to open
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Mega Millions jackpot at $750M as Powerball hits $640M
AccuWeather: Evening rain
COVID Live Updates: Pandemic lowers average US life expectancy
Messages of hate found on stickers around NY
Show More
1-on-1 with Andrew Yang: Where he stands on the issues
Bob Iger and Willow Bay donating $5M to LA businesses
Biden unveils $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
Australia to kill pigeon that crossed Pacific from Oregon
'Do you need help?' Police say waitress saved abused boy
More TOP STORIES News