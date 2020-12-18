Society

First Responder Friday: FDNY Firefighter Kinga Mielnik, mother of 5

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we honor a firefighter who has sacrificed a lot during the COVID crisis.

Kinga Mielnik joined the FDNY in 2003. Her sister Daina is also on the job.

They were both featured in the first female FDNY calendar for their strong physiques and fitness routines.

During the pandemic, Kinga caught coronavirus while on the job in Brooklyn and was hospitalized.

She recovered and is celebrating the holidays with her five boys!

They were treated to some fun from the First Responders Children Foundation toy giveaway this week.

Thank you to Kinga and her family for all of their sacrifices.

---

Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!

Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.



