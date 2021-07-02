Society

First Responder Friday honors Fire Chief Mark DeVoe (Ret.)

By Eyewitness News
First Responder Friday: Ret. Fire Chief Mark DeVoe

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this First Responder Friday we are honoring retired Washington Borough, NJ Fire Chief Mark DeVoe.

He is leading an effort to send more than $1 million of used firefighting equipment to Alabama to help with relief effort following two deadly tornadoes last spring.

Our thanks go out to Chief DeVoe for his dedicated and selfless service on behalf of those in need!



