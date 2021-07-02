First Responder Friday honors Fire Chief Mark DeVoe (Ret.)

He is leading an effort to send more than $1 million of used firefighting equipment to Alabama to help with relief effort following two deadly tornadoes last spring.
Our thanks go out to Chief DeVoe for his dedicated and selfless service on behalf of those in need!
Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!
Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts