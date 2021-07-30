Society

First Responder Friday honors Nassau County Fire Chief Mike Uttaro

By Eyewitness News
NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we honor Nassau County Fire Chief Mike Uttaro.

He was named the new Chief Fire Marshal.

Chief Uttaro will now be in charge of fire education, prevention, inspections, and code enforcement.

He also worked as the past Fire Chief of Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department in Great Neck on the North Shore.

Amy Freeze noted that there are many nice things said about Chief Uttaro on social media for his service in the fire community on Long Island.



