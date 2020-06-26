Society

First Responder Friday: NYPD officers save shot toddler's great grandfather

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York's Finest really saved the day at the vigil for the toddler shot and killed in Brooklyn.

It was an emotional and upsetting circumstance that turned terrifying when Davell Gardner Jr.'s Great Grandfather Samuel Gardner fainted at the Tuesday night service.

Police Officers Wanda Crook and Shalisa Bland were in the right place at the right time.

When 82-year-old Mr. Gardner collapsed, the officers gave him CPR chest compressions until he was taken to the hospital.

Thank you to these wonderful first responders for being trained well enough to help this family.

