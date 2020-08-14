First Responder Friday: NYPD Officer Joseph Everett

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- This week's First Responder Friday honors NYPD Officer Joseph Everett.
Officer Everett was on his way to work at Staten Island's 120th precinct when he saw a car in a ditch off the West Shore Expressway.
Once stopped, he found more than a car problem. A distraught 21-year-old women had attempted to harm herself.
Everett talked to her. Got her help. He was in the right place at the right time to remind her that people do care and no one is ever alone.
Look for help. It's there.The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255.
Police Officer Everett is originally from the Saint George section of Staten Island. He's been serving his community as one of New York's Finest for less than five years.
