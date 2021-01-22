First Responder Friday: Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we honor Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon.
Sheriff Toulon is originally from the Bronx.
He received his Master's degree in Business Administration and Doctorate in Educational Administration from Dowling College; an advanced certificate in Homeland Security Management from Long Island University, and he attended leadership courses at the JFK School of Government at Harvard University.
Toulon has had a long career in policing. He spent 22 years in the Corrections Department before being elected sheriff of Suffolk County in 2017.
The list of programs under his tenure is impressive.
Toulon is a two-time cancer survivor, having been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 1996 and with pancreatic cancer in 2003.
He's an avid sports fan and even served as a Yankees batboy back in 1979.
Thank you for your service!
