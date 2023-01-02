2 ice fisherman found dead at Splitrock Reservoir in New Jersey

KINNELON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two fisherman were found dead after it is believed they fell though the ice at Splitrock Reservoir in Morris County.

Family members reported the two men missing around 2 p.m. on Saturday after they left to go fishing on Friday.

Officers with the Kinnelon Police Department responded and met family members at the reservoir where it is believed the men were last seen.

They found their personal belongings on the shoreline and saw two holes in the ice approximately 100 yards from shore.

One man was found dead by the ice rescue teams but they had to call off the search for the second man due to weather and darkness Saturday night.

The search resumed the next day and his body was found later on Sunday afternoon.

The victims were said to be a 64-year-old man from Clifton and a 76-year-old man from Passaic.

Their identities were not yet released.

