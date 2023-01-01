3 officers injured in machete attack blocks away from Times Square New Year's Eve celebration

A 19-year-old suspect was shot by police after the attack on New Year's Eve.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD and the FBI are investigating after three officers were injured in a machete attack just blocks away from Times Square on New Year's Eve.

The attack happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night, just hours before the ball drop.

Authorities say a 19-year-old suspect attacked three officers, and two of them suffered head injuries.

One of the officers was an eight-year veteran while the other was a rookie officer who just graduated on Friday.

All were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to be OK.

Moments after the attack, the suspect was shot in the shoulder by police.

They are now looking into the motive behind the attack.

