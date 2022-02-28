Knife-wielding suspect shot, critically injured by officers in Dutchess County, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Knife-wielding suspect shot by officers in Dutchess County

FISHKILL, Dutchess County (WABC) -- A suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after police officers opened fire in Dutchess County.

It happened Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in Fishkill.

Police were called to The Views at Rocky Glenna and became involved in a confrontation with a man armed with a knife.

It ended when police opened fire, critically injuring the suspect.

A woman suffered non-life threatening injuries during the incident.



Details on what led up to the confrontation have not been released.

Officials are asking any potential witnesses to come forward.

ALSO READ| Man arrested after woman savagely beaten with hammer in Queens subway robbery
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has more from Long Island City.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkdutchess countyfishkillpolice involved shootingpolice shooting
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
BMW plunges off Henry Hudson Pkwy. onto tracks, 2 dead
Man attacks woman with human feces inside Bronx subway station
Russia-Ukraine peace talks begin in Belarus; Emergency UN meeting set
New streams offer Eyewitness News, ABC News special events, shows
Adams says he'll make decision on Key 2 NYC, school masks next week
Executive order prevents NY from doing business with Russian entities
Man shot in chest at NYC subway station
Show More
AccuWeather: February ends on cold note
COVID Updates: Demand for free government coronavirus tests plummets
Murdered single mother Nisaa Walcott 'wore her heart on her sleeve'
Man arrested after woman beaten with hammer in Queens subway robbery
People gather in NYC to show support for those suffering in Ukraine
More TOP STORIES News