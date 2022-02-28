Knife-wielding suspect shot, critically injured by officers in Dutchess County, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11601398" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has more from Long Island City.

FISHKILL, Dutchess County (WABC) -- A suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after police officers opened fire in Dutchess County.It happened Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in Fishkill.Police were called to The Views at Rocky Glenna and became involved in a confrontation with a man armed with a knife.It ended when police opened fire, critically injuring the suspect.A woman suffered non-life threatening injuries during the incident.Details on what led up to the confrontation have not been released.Officials are asking any potential witnesses to come forward.----------