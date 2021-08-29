3 bicyclists injured in crash during New York City's Five Boro Bike Tour

Police say there was a bottleneck situation at 76th Street and the FDR Drive around 10 a.m. that resulted in three bicyclists being injured.
They say the injuries are considered minor.
The riders were treated and taken to Cornell and Bellevue Hospital.
Officials say there was no criminality involved.
The Five Boro Bike Tour was rescheduled for this Sunday after organizers canceled the event last week due to Tropical Storm Henri.
Organizers expected 20,000 bicyclists at the annual ride.
The 40-mile route travels through Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn, before crossing the Verrazzano Bridge into Staten Island.
