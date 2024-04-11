Flaco's Laws to be introduced to New York City Council in honor of beloved Central Park owl

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Council is introducing a package of bills in honor of the beloved celebrity owl who died after surviving in the wild on his own for more than a year after leaving the Central Park Zoo.

Elected officials, scientists, bird experts and New Yorkers are holding a City Hall rally Thursday to announce the introduction of the historic package of bills.

Flaco died after eating pigeons infected with virus and was exposed to rat poison before flying into a building on Feb. 23.

Council Member Shaun Abreu will be introducing the first of three pieces of "Flaco's Laws" to stem unnecessary bird deaths like Flaco's.

The exact details of the bill will be revealed at the rally and will be introduced during the Council meeting.

"Flaco's autopsy confirmed our worst fears: he ingested a fatal dose of rat poison. Rodenticides are not only toxic for the animals we love, they are increasingly ineffective at reducing rat infestations. It's time we put new practices in place to build a better, safer, more eco-friendly city," said Abreu said. "We can't poison our way out of the rat problem, but we can certainly do a lot of damage trying."

This photo provided by David Lei shows Flaco the owl, April 28, 2023, in New York. Courtesy David Lei via AP

Flaco's death was a heartbreaking end for the birders who documented his daily movements and the legions of admirers who followed along, as people posted photos and videos of the majestic owl with a nearly 6-foot wingspan perched on tree branches, fence posts, fire escapes and water towers - as well as his hours of hooting.

In addition to the package of bills being introduced Thursday, a tattoo parlor in Brooklyn is offering discounted tattoos of the beloved bird from noon to 7 p.m. They are being offered at East River Tattoo in Greenpoint and cost $150 and tips will be donated to the Wild Bird Fund.

Flaco was freed from his cage at the Central Park Zoo in early 2023 by a vandal who breached a waist-high fence and cut a hole through a steel mesh cage. The owl had arrived at the zoo as a fledgling 13 years earlier.

Zoo officials and his fans were at first worried about his survival, but he soon proved adept at catching rats and other prey. The zoo later suspended efforts to re-capture him after failed attempts.

Efforts are also underway to put a statue of Flaco in Central Park.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

