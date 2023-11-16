Manhattan flag football coach accused of soliciting nude photos and videos from kids

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A flag football coach in Manhattan is facing charges after allegedly soliciting nude and sexual photographs from the children he was entrusted to coach.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg says that Benvontay Folger, 27, committed the crimes against the kids between the ages of 12 and 15 in exchange for cash and gifts.

Folger is charged with multiple counts of use of and attempted use of a child in a sexual performance as a sexually motivated felony, promoting a sexual performance of a child as a sexually motivated felony, in addition to endangering the welfare of a child.

The DA alleges that the coach solicited the photos and videos from at least four kids he coached using Snapchat between June 1, 2023, and October 29, 2023.

Bragg says in return, Folger paid the children hundreds of dollars via Cashapp or gave them gifts. In one instance, he paid a child approximately $1,600 for sexual images.

"As alleged, this flag football coach used his access to children to gain their trust and paid them to send him explicit images and videos," Bragg said in a statement. "While this case began with an initial report, more survivors came forward with similar accounts. We urge concerned parents and caregivers whose children may have had contact with this individual to call our Special Victims Division at 212-335-3400."

Bragg noted that the Manhattan D.A.'s Office's Special Victims Division has specially trained professionals who can speak with children and their families in a child-friendly setting.

