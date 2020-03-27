Coronavirus News: Navy cancels 2020 Fleet Week due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Navy is now refocusing its efforts to quickly prepare hospital ship USNS Comfort for deployment to New York City to help support non-COVID-19 medical needs in the area.
"We did not come to this decision lightly, but feel it is necessary to cancel this year's Fleet Week New York to help mitigate further spread of the virus," said Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. "Fleet Week is a tremendous partnership between the people of New York City and our Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard team. We appreciate your understanding during these challenging circumstances."
The last time Fleet Week was canceled was in 2013 as a result of budget shortfalls due to sequestration.
Currently there are no plans to postpone or reschedule the event to a later date this year.
This is one of many steps the Navy is taking to mitigate the spread of the virus.
