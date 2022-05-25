Society

Fleet Week New York returns to the Big Apple

By
Fleet Week kicks off in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Fleet Week begins Wednesday in New York City.

This is another sign of a return to normal as the Parade of Ships march up the Hudson River as they have for 34 years.

Fleet Week will bring 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coastguardsmen to New York City.

Eyewitness News spoke with a Sailor who said being back on the streets of New York City means a lot to the service members.

"It's very humbling when you walk in the city streets and people say thank you. Whether you're a Marine, you're in the Navy, or in the Coast Guard, when someone comes up to you and says thank you it's very humbling. We're very appreciative of their support, but it's great to tell the general public about the overseas services," he said.

Ship tours begin Thursday and run through Memorial Day.

There will also be demonstrations in Times Square as well as several other events to mark this holiday weekend.

The service members hope to inspire the next generation.


In 2019, about 103,000 people took tours of ships moored throughout the city or saw aircraft displays at various parks and schools.

