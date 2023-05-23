Wreath-laying ceremony in Battery Park in honor of Fleet Week

A wreath-laying ceremony will be held for Fleet Week in Battery Park.

BATTERY PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- A wreath-laying ceremony will take place in Manhattan as the city gears up for Fleet Week.

The U.S. will be joined by representatives from 10 nations at the East Coast Memorial in Battery Park for the ceremony Tuesday evening.

A new Coast Guard Cutter WARREN DEYAMPERT, named for an African-American World War II hero, will be just offshore.

The ceremony will also include a rifle salute, Taps, and pre-golden hour on the water.

Fleet Week begins Wednesday and runs through next Tuesday.

Some 2,400 military personnel are expected to take part.

