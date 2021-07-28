Man attempts journey from FL to NYC in floating hamster wheel contraption

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10910700" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jose Zelaya uses a wheelchair due to Spinal Muscular Atrophy, but his lifelong dream is to be a police officer.

FLORIDA (WABC) -- One man's wacky method of travel to the Big Apple is creating a lot of intrigue.A man inside a floating hamster wheel-type contraption washed ashore in Saint Augustine, Florida.His goal was to travel all the way to New York City, but he only made it 25 miles.If this sounds vaguely familiar it's because the man has been attempting the feat since 2014.He says it's for charity.----------