A small slice of relief is set to arrive for residents whose lives were turned upside down by last month's flooding in New York. Marcus Solis has more.

Relief on the way for Rockland, Orange counties in flooding aftermath

HIGHLAND FALLS, New York (WABC) -- A small slice of relief is set to arrive for residents whose lives were turned upside down by last month's flooding in New York.

As massive cleanup continues in parts of Rockland and Orange counties, one month after floods devastated parts of the area, help is on the way.

On Wednesday, the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors announced it secured a half a million dollars from a National Relief Fund created after 9/11.

As a result, homeowners and renters can get up to $2,000 to help cover repairs or hotel costs. The money will be available fast.

"This money is going to be in and out the door within four weeks," said Tony D'Anzica of Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors. "The application process is very easy."

For resident Brian Fredrickson, who already spent some $50,000 repairing his flood ravaged home, the news couldn't have come at a better time.

"Waiting on FEMA, waiting on the state, always waiting on somebody," said Fredrickson. "Bills are piling up. A lot of us have already run through whatever savings we have to get necessary repairs done."

There's been significant progress to the area's infrastructure - the Popolopen Bridge near Bear Mountain is open again.

FEMA has approved a 75% reimbursement to municipalities. But that still leaves small villages like Highland Falls on the hook for the rest.

"That's a big hit to have to bond, borrow $10-15 million to cover those expenses," said Jim Disalvo, Highland Falls Trustee.

And federal reimbursement of individual expenses is still on hold.

"These house are developing mold," said Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. "They have washers and dryers, basic living things like refrigerators, toilets that have not been replaced.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.