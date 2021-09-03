Man found dead in car is Westchester County's 4th Ida-related death

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A 33-year-old man found dead inside a car in Mount Vernon early Friday is Westchester County's fourth fatality linked to Ida's historic flooding.Police say it appeared Alan Dorsainvil drove into deep standing water on South Columbus Avenue, and his vehicle became inoperable. As the water flooding the roadway became deeper and deeper, it appears Dorsainvil became trapped in his vehicle, which quickly filled with water.When the waters receded, a passerby observed Dorsainvil unconscious inside of his car and called police.The cause of death is currently unknown pending results from the medical examiner's office.Westchester County Executive George Latimer confirmed three other fatalities Thursday, including in Harrison where a car got stuck on the guardrail of the Hutchinson River Parkway.A husband and wife were swept away by rushing water when they tried to get out of the car. The man's body was found, and police are still searching for the woman.One of the hardest hit areas was Mamaroneck, where some neighborhoods reported as much as 14 feet of water.Several people, including an 86-year-old woman, were rescued from their homes.Displaced residents were being taken to the high school, while others were transported to higher ground to be picked up by relatives.Many were still without power Friday, and the damage was expected to take days if not weeks to clean up.The county has set up shelters in Mamaroneck and Pelham.----------